K-9 training company partners with Hampton to keep guns out of schools

HAMPTON, Va. — As communities across the country talk about ways to make schools safer, a veteran-owned group thinks four-legged friends can be part of the solution.
American K-9 Interdiction, a dog training company based in Hampton Roads, said they're working with school districts, including in Hampton, to keep weapons out of the classroom.
These dogs are trained to sniff out firearms, even if a person is in a crowd or walking down a hallway. Normally, K-9s are coached to find things that aren’t moving, like a vehicle or a bag.
The dogs are social, too. The trainers said they're not taught to apprehend anyone and they work well with children.
The company said they work hand-in-hand with school resource officers, and with staffing shortages impacting police departments everywhere, the extra help eases the burden on local officers.
"The most important thing at the end of the day is keeping the kids safe," K-9 Trainer James Overton said. "We want the kids to grow up in an environment where they don’t have to worry and they can feel safe and secure.”