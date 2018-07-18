HAMPTON, Va., (WVEC) — Kroger opened its first Hampton store Wednesday.

The store is the first of eight Kroger Mid-Atlantic stores acquired from Farm Fresh to open in the area, a press release said.

The 58,000-square-foot store is at 2190 Coliseum Drive.

"We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate our growth in Hampton Roads with the opening of this store in Hampton. The store is not only the first of the former Farm Fresh locations to open under the Kroger Mid-Atlantic banner but also our first store in the City of Hampton,” Kroger Mid-Atlantic President Jerry Clontz said.

“For almost two decades now, Kroger has been proud to call Hampton Roads home and we’re excited to start our next chapter in the community with this store.”

The Hampton store employs 115 full- and part-time workers.

Ninety-five store associates were hired from Farm Fresh, with many of those associates in leadership positions, the press release said.

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., customers can enter to win a "Family Night at the Park," which includes a $50 Kroger gift card and 4 tickets to an upcoming Norfolk Tides game. Four packages are available to win.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC