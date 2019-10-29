HAMPTON, Va. — On Tuesday, Hampton Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies carried a torch representing law enforcement agencies across the state in a run to support Special Olympics, Virginia.

The run started at the Hampton Police precinct and lasted for 3.1 miles.

Senior Director of Development for Special Olympics Virginia Meg Cary said that raising money for events is vital for the organization.

"Events like this one really raise awareness and critical funding," said Cary.

The torch runs take place through multiple cities and raise more than $3 million a year in Virginia alone.

Lieutenant Alonzo Cherry said that he’s proud of law enforcement officers everywhere for taking part in the fundraising efforts.

“It’s 3.1 miles for the Special Olympics, and it’s well worth it to come out and compete and donate their time and energy and their sweat,” said Cherry.

Bernadette Miller went to the run to cheer them on because they support her daughter Mary, a Special Olympics athlete.

"I wanted to come and support the people who support her and the cause,” said Miller.

Miller said that the fundraising helps support all athletes.

"It covers not only the training, but to rent out the facilities, and you have to recruit your volunteers. Also, it’s great for the athletes just to have that socialization, because it’s a chance to enjoy life like everybody else,” said Miller.

Officer Bryan Rowe ran in the race and said that the run was well worth the effort.

“It was well worth any pain in the legs, or deep breathing or anything like that. People come out here to support a good cause and that's what's it's all about,” said Rowe.

Some of the money will go toward the Special Olympics Fall championships that will take place on Nov. 2 and 3. This is the second largest state competition for Special Olympics, where 1400 athletes across the state will go for the gold in Virginia Beach.

