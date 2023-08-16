LGBT Life Center to build new center on the Peninsula

The new facility will serve as a community center, a health clinic and a pharmacy providing resources for individuals living with HIV.

HAMPTON, Va. — The LGBT Life Center is planting its roots on the Peninsula. For many years, the center has had offices and small spaces in the area. Now, they're expanding in order to offer more resources.

“We’re building bridges of support and compassion that extends to every corner of our city and beyond,” said Gabe Diaz, the executive director of Hampton's Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

"The LGBT Life Center always had a presence on the Peninsula but never this big,” said center CEO Stacie Walls.

Their roots will grow on Settlers Landing Road, transforming this old plasma center into an inclusive site for the LGBTQ-plus community.

“It’s not a new service but an enhanced service, a more comprehensive service. A one-stop shop,” Walls said.

Wednesday marked the beginning of renovations for the old structure. The new facility will serve as a community center, a health clinic and a pharmacy providing resources for individuals living with HIV. It will also include LIFE-affirming primary care services, mental health, supportive housing, a food pantry and more.

“So many resources that go into the fundamental quality of life that every one of us should have available,” said Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck.

In 1989, the LGBT Life Center, then known as CANDII (Children's AIDS Network Designed for Interfaith Involvement), had a presence in Hampton on Armistead Road until 2019. Since the staff and services outgrew the location, the center purchased the facility on Settlers Landing Road and spent 7 years planning and securing funding for this expansion.

For Lisa Stafford, the president of the LGBT Life Center Board, this effort hits close to home.

“I had a lot of good friends who got AIDS and back then it was really a death sentence," Stafford said. "People didn’t want anything to do with them. They couldn’t get the help they needed.”

Stafford said it’s not only vital to offer these services but to make them accessible to everyone in Hampton Roads as well.

“The possibility that they will actually take the time to go get tested for HIV, is much greater,” she said.

Walls hopes the community center will open before the year ends. She expects the health clinic and pharmacy to open by the spring of 2024.

In 2021, LGBT Life Center secured $1.8 million appropriation with the leadership of Congressman Bobby Scott, Senator Mark Warner, and Senator Tim Kaine to transform the building.

“We are honored to receive this funding and thrilled to decrease barriers in care by expanding access to LIFE-affirming services on the Peninsula and throughout Hampton Roads,” said Walls.