HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — While many people continue to help the victims of Hurricane Florence, one pastor is doing his part.

Hallie Richardson, Jr., pastor at Little Zion Baptist Church in Hampton, is collecting donations for people in the Clinton area of North Carolina.

After speaking to a representative from the General Baptist State Convention of North Carolina on Saturday, he learned there are at least 2,000 residents in the Clinton area that need help.

The Peninsula Pastors Council has come together to do what it's able to do and help those in need by collecting donations for Hurricane Florence victims.

The representative pastor who talked to Richardson told him specific items the people in the community need.

"One item that she shared with me that I didn't even think about is peroxide and vinegar," said Richardson. "That is the best way to kill the mold. I thought bleach was but peroxide and vinegar is one thing they're asking for."

Some other items the community needs are water, paper towels, buckets, cleaning supplies, and diapers for both children and adults among others.

Little Zion Baptist Church, Shalom Baptist Church, Ivy Baptist Church, and the Triumph Christian Center are collecting items until 7 p.m. Friday, September 28.

The items will be loaded into truck that Richardson and several others will drive down to Clinton, North Carolina on Saturday and begin handing the donated items out. Pastor Richardson also plans to tour the area to see what else can be done to help the community.

