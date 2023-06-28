Years-long construction to start on I-64 in Hampton by early July

A VDOT spokeswoman said drivers can expect lane closures and traffic shifts in the coming months.

HAMPTON, Va. — A major shift in traffic is on its way to Hampton.

Construction is set to being on I-64 not far from Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel on a tow-mile stretch that could impact drivers' commute times.

"Once completed, this segment is going to be a part of the Hampton Roads Express Lanes Network and it's designed to help provide a more reliable travel option for motorists across the region," said Nina Ullrich, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT.)

VDOT will convert approximately 2.4 miles of the three existing eastbound and westbound general-purpose lanes on I-64 into two general-purpose lanes and two Express Lanes in each direction.

The $313.9 million project, awarded to design-build contractor Shirley-Branch, will start the next phase of its construction plan by July 9.

"The plan is for I-64 West traffic to remain to two lanes as we exit out of the HRBT project. Now, as early as mid-August, we are going to see traffic on I-64 that's going to shift to the eastbound Hampton River Bridge while the westbound lanes are under construction," said Ullrich.

During construction, motorists can expect scheduled lane closures, long-term lane reductions and traffic shifts throughout the corridor.

Some drivers said they are nervous about what is to come.

"When there's people getting off from work they can't even get out so we have to wait maybe 35 minutes just to get to Hampton not even to go to Norfolk," said one Hampton man.

"Oh it's gridlock, this place is nuts. I don't understand why it's so bad. They've been working on this road for what seems like five years and they still don't have a whole lot done. I'm wondering when they are going to finish it," said another.