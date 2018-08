HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — The Hampton Police Division is mourning the passing of retired Chief Pat Minetti.

Minetti joined Hampton Police back in 1955. He served there for more than 45 years and spent nearly 30 years as chief of police.

He retired in 2000.

The division named its public safety building in honor of Minetti back in 2013.

