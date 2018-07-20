HAMPTON, Va., (WVEC) — Hampton Police Division arrested Dontrel Whitaker in connection with a shooting that injured a 16-year-old girl Friday afternoon, police said.

Whitaker, 25, of Newport News, is charged with one count of malicious wounding, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and one count of discharge a firearm in public.

The shooting occurred around 12:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Shelton Road, Cpl. Ashley Jenrette said in a news release.

The girl was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Whitaker remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

