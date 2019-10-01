HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a deadly shooting at an auction house.

Joshua James Hartman, 37, was arrested on January 9 in connection with a shooting that occurred at Phoebus Auction Gallery in the 1st block of East Mellen Street on October 2, 2018.

Hartman was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count reckless handling of a firearm. He is being held at Hampton City Jail.

Courtney Dewayne Thomas, 30, was shot a the auction house on October 2, 2018, where he worked with Hartman according to police.