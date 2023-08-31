x
Hampton

Man arrested in connection to Town Center Way homicide in Hampton

Tyreke Solomon was arrested in connection to the homicide at a Hampton shopping center lot in late July. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
HAMPTON, Va. — A man has been arrested in connection to the homicide of a man at a Hampton shopping center parking lot in late July.

On July 21, when police arrived in the first block of Towne Center Way just after 6:30 p.m., they found 31-year-old Brandon Ward of Norfolk suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Man found shot to death on Towne Centre Way in Hampton

Tyreke Solomon was arrested in connection to this homicide last Friday. He has been charged with one count of murder in the second degree, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm in public. 

