Man arrested in connection to Town Center Way homicide in Hampton

Tyreke Solomon was arrested in connection to the homicide at a Hampton shopping center lot in late July. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

HAMPTON, Va. — A man has been arrested in connection to the homicide of a man at a Hampton shopping center parking lot in late July.

On July 21, when police arrived in the first block of Towne Center Way just after 6:30 p.m., they found 31-year-old Brandon Ward of Norfolk suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Man found shot to death on Towne Centre Way in Hampton