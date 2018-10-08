HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man in front of his aunt's and uncle's home in Downtown Hampton Thursday night. It happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the 300 block of Lincoln Street.

Officers said 33-year-old Samuel Elijah Hill of Newport News died there.

Neighbor Derrick Hyche said he saw the shooting happen and then ran over to help Hill. Early Friday morning, people still could see the blood stains on the ground, and bullet holes in a car.

"You know, I basically tried to talk to him, tell him to breathe, and everything like that," said Hyche.

Samuel Elijah Hill

Hampton Police Division

Hill's uncle didn't want to go on camera but told us his nephew recently got out of jail. Records show Hill had a criminal history in Hampton and that he pleaded guilty to robbery and possessing cocaine.

Regardless of that criminal past, his death is leaving ripple effects in the community.

"I can't sleep, I've been up all night," said Hyche.

"It was, it was terrible, you know?" said neighbor, Spencer Carter.

No other details have been released at this time, including suspect information and the motive surrounding the shooting.

If you have any information about this shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

