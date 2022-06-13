Man dead after two-vehicle crash on I-64 in Hampton

The collision took place on I-64 eastbound, west of North King Street on Saturday evening.

HAMPTON, Va. — A 25-year-old man died after a two vehicle crash on Interstate 64 Saturday.

The collision took place on I-64 eastbound, west of North King Street around 5:50 p.m.

According to Virginia State Police, the driver of a 2014 Ford Fusion slowed to a stop while traveling eastbound because of heavy traffic on the interstate.

That's when the driver of a 2011 Mercedes SUV crashed into the back of the Ford at a high rate of speed, pushing the car into other lanes of traffic.

Medics transported the driver of the car to the hospital for treatment.

However, her passenger, 25-year-old Corey Jacob Sargent, of Virginia Beach, died at the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes was not injured, according to Virginia State Police spokesperson.