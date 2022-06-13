x
Hampton

Man dead after two-vehicle crash on I-64 in Hampton

The collision took place on I-64 eastbound, west of North King Street on Saturday evening.
HAMPTON, Va. — A 25-year-old man died after a two vehicle crash on Interstate 64 Saturday. 

The collision took place on I-64 eastbound, west of North King Street around 5:50 p.m.  

According to Virginia State Police, the driver of a 2014 Ford Fusion slowed to a stop while traveling eastbound because of heavy traffic on the interstate. 

That's when the driver of a 2011 Mercedes SUV crashed into the back of the Ford at a high rate of speed, pushing the car into other lanes of  traffic. 

Medics transported the driver of the car to the hospital for treatment. 

However, her passenger, 25-year-old Corey Jacob Sargent, of Virginia Beach, died at the scene. 

The driver of the Mercedes was not injured, according to Virginia State Police spokesperson.  

At this time charges are pending and under review by the Commonwealth Attorney's Office, said state officials. 

