Man dies after being found near road with multiple injuries in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division is investigating a death that occurred overnight.
It was around 12:40 a.m. Saturday when Public Safety Communications received a call that a man was down near Magruder Boulevard and Nettles Lane.
Officers found a 25-year-old man near the road suffering from multiple injuries.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Police said the circumstances surrounding this incident as well as the manner and cause of death remain under investigation.
