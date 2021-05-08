Man dies after being found near road with multiple injuries in Hampton

Officers found a 25-year-old man near the road suffering from multiple injuries. The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division is investigating a death that occurred overnight.

It was around 12:40 a.m. Saturday when Public Safety Communications received a call that a man was down near Magruder Boulevard and Nettles Lane.

Officers found a 25-year-old man near the road suffering from multiple injuries.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police said the circumstances surrounding this incident as well as the manner and cause of death remain under investigation.