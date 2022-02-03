Man dies after early morning shooting in Hampton, police seek information

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story on how Sentara Healthcare helps gun violence victims on March 2, 2022.
The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Wednesday morning.
According to a statement from the division, police received a call at 5:20 a.m. that a shooting had happened on the 2900 block of Threechopt Road.
When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, and his identity has not been released at this time.
An initial investigation revealed that he had been shot in his home. Police are still looking into the circumstances for a motive, and there is not yet any suspect information.
If you know anything that could help, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online tip here.