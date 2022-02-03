Man dies after early morning shooting in Hampton, police seek information

An initial investigation revealed that he had been shot in his home.

The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Wednesday morning.

According to a statement from the division, police received a call at 5:20 a.m. that a shooting had happened on the 2900 block of Threechopt Road.

When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, and his identity has not been released at this time.

BREAKING: @HamptonVAPolice say a man has died early this morning in a shooting at Threechopt Village.



Police say someone shot a 24-year-old inside a home.



Officers are currently on scene investigating.

@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/95ZuLP2rla — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) March 9, 2022

An initial investigation revealed that he had been shot in his home. Police are still looking into the circumstances for a motive, and there is not yet any suspect information.