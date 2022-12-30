VSP: Man dies after car crash on I-64 in Hampton

A 2004 Honda sedan ran off the road and hit the jersey wall. Then, it went back across the roadway.

HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia State Police were on the scene of a car crash where a man died Friday morning.

The crash happened on I-64 in Hampton near the 261-mile marker shortly after 2 a.m. That's the Hampton Roads Center Parkway exit.

Investigators think a 2004 Honda sedan ran off the road and hit the jersey wall. It then crossed all four lanes of traffic and went into the tree line on the other side of the highway, hitting a sign and several trees.

The driver of the car, Keith Alexander Norman Jr, 42, was ejected from the car and died at the scene.