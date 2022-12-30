x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hampton

VSP: Man dies after car crash on I-64 in Hampton

A 2004 Honda sedan ran off the road and hit the jersey wall. Then, it went back across the roadway.
Credit: VSP
Hampton car crash, 12/30/22

HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia State Police were on the scene of a car crash where a man died Friday morning. 

The crash happened on I-64 in Hampton near the 261-mile marker shortly after 2 a.m. That's the Hampton Roads Center Parkway exit.

Investigators think a 2004 Honda sedan ran off the road and hit the jersey wall. It then crossed all four lanes of traffic and went into the tree line on the other side of the highway, hitting a sign and several trees.

The driver of the car, Keith Alexander Norman Jr, 42, was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

2 shot while walking on sidewalk overnight in Hampton, police say

Before You Leave, Check This Out