68-year-old man dies following car crash involving Hampton officer

Nearly two weeks after a car crash involving a police officer, a Hampton man died from his injuries in the hospital.
HAMPTON, Va. — Nearly two weeks after a car crash involving a police officer, a Hampton man died from his injuries in the hospital, police say.

The crash happened on July 2 at the intersection of Powhatan Parkway and Jamestown Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found a Hampton police patrol car and three other damaged vehicles.

Police say the officer was driving northbound on Powhatan Parkway when he struck a Chevrolet sedan. The officer then struck two unoccupied, parked vehicles, causing one of the vehicles to hit a nearby home. 

The officer and the driver of the Chevrolet, 68-year-old George Bell, were taken to the hospital.

Police say at the time, Bell's injuries appeared to be non-life threatening; however, he died in the hospital. Police say they notified Bell's next-of-kin Thursday.

Virginia State Police is now investigating the crash. The officer, a two-year veteran of the division, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. 

