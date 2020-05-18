Man dies following crash on I-64 in Hampton

The man who died from injuries he sustained in the crash wasn't wearing his seatbelt. Alcohol was also a contributing factor in this crash.

HAMPTON, Va. — Investigators have released more details about a deadly crash on I-64 that took place Sunday afternoon in Hampton.

Virginia State Police were called to a two-vehicle accident just after 2 p.m. Sunday on I-64 westbound at the 264mm/I-664 Interchange.

Officers learned that a Lincoln Towncar traveling westbound on I-64 struck a Volkswagen Jetta from behind, causing both vehicles to veer off the highway.

Both cars ended up striking a jersey wall. The driver of the Jetta suffered minor injuries, but the driver of the Towncar had to be rushed to Hampton Careplex where he later died.

The driver of the Towncar, who was identified as Troy Lamont Burrell, was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Alcohol was a contributing factor, as well.