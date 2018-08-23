HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — A man died after suffering work-related injuries after an industrial accident on Wednesday.

Around 10:40 p.m., Hampton Police Communications received a call in reference to an industrial accident in the 2500 block of McMenamin Street. On the scene, officers located a 60-year-old Yorktown man that was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to a local hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

The Hampton Police Division has conducted a preliminary investigation, and at this time, the incident does not appear criminal in nature. As a result, the State Department of Labor will conduct a follow-up investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC