Man dies in Hampton crash

Medics rushed the man to a hospital, but officials said by the time he got there, he had died.

HAMPTON, Va. — A bicyclist died after being hit by a vehicle near the Langley Speedway in Hampton late Thursday night.

The first 911 call about the crash came in a few minutes after 11 p.m.

Police officers rushed to the area of Commander Shepard Boulevard and Research Drive, where they found a man laying in the road.

HPD is still investigating the crash, but a spokesperson said they think the man was riding an electric bike when a passing vehicle crashed into him.