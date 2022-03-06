Man dies in Hampton crash

HAMPTON, Va. — A bicyclist died after being hit by a vehicle near the Langley Speedway in Hampton late Thursday night.
The first 911 call about the crash came in a few minutes after 11 p.m.
Police officers rushed to the area of Commander Shepard Boulevard and Research Drive, where they found a man laying in the road.
Medics rushed him to a hospital, but officials said by the time he got there, he had died.
HPD is still investigating the crash, but a spokesperson said they think the man was riding an electric bike when a passing vehicle crashed into him.
That driver stayed at the scene and is reportedly cooperating with the police division. No charges have been filed against the driver.