HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — Authorities have launched a homicide investigation in Hampton after a man was fatally shot Thursday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Lincoln Street just before 10 p.m.

Hampton Police say a shooting took place there and one man died.

Police identified the victim as 33-year-old Samuel Elijah Hill from Newport News. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released at this time, including suspect information and the motive surrounding the shooting.

If you have any information about this shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

