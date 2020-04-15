Man found dead with gunshot wounds following crash in Hampton

Officers arrived on the scene of an auto crash to find a man with gunshot injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating the scene of a car crash where a person was found dead with gunshot wounds.

According to police, officers were called to the scene of a car crash in the 200 block of Marcella Road on Tuesday night.

Officers arrived to find a man with gunshot injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the crash and shooting remain under investigation, and police have not said if there are any suspects at this time.