Hampton Police Division is trying to track down a suspect who shot a woman Friday night.

According to officials, Public Safety Communications received a 911 call around 7 p.m. about a shooting that had just occurred in the 100 block of Golden Gate Drive. Once officers were in the area, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the 200 block of Nickerson Boulevard.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a life-threatening injury.

After investigating, police determined that the victim was in the 100 block of Golden Gate Drive when he was arguing with the suspect. During the argument, the suspect displayed a firearm and fired towards the victim, hitting him one time.

The victim ran to the 2000 block of Nickerson Boulevard to call for help.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation, and there is no suspect information to disseminate at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC