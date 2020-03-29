Man hurt in shooting in Hampton; victim not cooperating with police

Officers located a 22-year-old man who had been struck by gunfire. The man's gunshot wound is not considered life-threatening.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division is asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s) in connection with a shooting on Saturday.

Around 6:48 p.m., dispatch received a call of a shooting victim that had been dropped off at a hospital.

Officers located a 22-year-old man who had been struck by gunfire. The man's gunshot wound is not considered life-threatening.

Police said that around 6:15 p.m., the victim was near Aberdeen Road and West Pembroke Avenue when he was struck by gunfire from an unknown person.

The victim was then taken to a hospital.

Police said the victim is uncooperative with officers and refused to assist with the investigation.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.