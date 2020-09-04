x
Man hurt in shooting on Kecoughtan Road in Hampton

The 22-year-old man was walking on Kecoughtan Road when shots were fired from a vehicle. The man is going to be OK.
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is asking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) in connection with a shooting on Wednesday night. 

Around 10:55 p.m., Hampton Police Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting in the 2100 block of Kecoughtan Road. 

Officers found a 22-year-old man who had been shot. 

He was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police said the man was walking in the area when shots were fired from a passing vehicle. The victim was hit by gunfire. 

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation. 

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. 

Submit tips at P3Tips.com

