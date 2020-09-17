Man hurt in shooting on Rolfe Street in Hampton

A man was found shot in the 800 block of Rolfe Street. He is expected to be OK.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left one man hurt on Wednesday night.

The call came in around 11:31 p.m. of a shooting in the 800 block of Rolfe Street. That's off of Powhatan Parkway and West Pembroke Avenue.

Police officers found a man in the roadway suffering from an injury not considered life-threatening.

Police said the victim was leaving a residence when he was hit by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital.

Police said the motive and circumstances in the shooting are still under investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.