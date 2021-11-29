Man seriously injured in Hampton crash on West Mercury Blvd.

Hampton police said a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating a crash that left a man seriously hurt this morning.

Hampton Police Division said they were called just before 8:30 a.m. about a crash that occurred at the intersection of West Mercury Boulevard and Easterly Avenue.

Officers found a man at the scene who had life-threatening injuries. He had been riding a motorcycle.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the eastbound lanes of Mercury Boulevard have been shut down at Easterly Avenue. They are advising drivers to avoid the area.

