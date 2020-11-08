Man injured in shooting in Hampton

Hampton police said the man was uncooperative with investigators.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police said Tuesday that they were investigating a shooting that happened in the area of West Weaver Road and Martha Lee Drive.

Officers also said the person who was shot wasn't cooperating with detectives.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday.

When police arrived, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to the hospital, and officers expected him to survive.

Investigators said they didn't have any information about the person responsible for the shooting, including a description of the person.