Man injured in shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police said Tuesday that they were investigating a shooting that happened in the area of West Weaver Road and Martha Lee Drive.
Officers also said the person who was shot wasn't cooperating with detectives.
The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday.
When police arrived, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to the hospital, and officers expected him to survive.
Investigators said they didn't have any information about the person responsible for the shooting, including a description of the person.
If you have any information, you can call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.