Man leads police on short pursuit causing vehicle crash on Power Plant Pkwy in Hampton

Hampton police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Power Plant Pkwy Saturday evening. The driver refused to stop, lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

HAMPTON, Va. — Two people were left hurt Saturday evening after one of them refused to stop for police.

The Hampton Police Division said officers found a vehicle with multiple violations on Saturday, April 3 around 5:47 p.m. and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. This was in the 1600 block of Power Plant Parkway.

When police initiated the traffic stop, the vehicle drove away, leading police on a short chase.

The suspect driver, a 49-year-old man lost control of the vehicle and hit another vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old woman.

The man and woman were both taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay. Their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police said the man's charges are still pending at this time.

Officials closed both directions of Power Plant Parkway, between Briarfield Road and Queen Street.