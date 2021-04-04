Man leads police on short pursuit causing vehicle crash on Power Plant Pkwy in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Two people were left hurt Saturday evening after one of them refused to stop for police.
The Hampton Police Division said officers found a vehicle with multiple violations on Saturday, April 3 around 5:47 p.m. and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. This was in the 1600 block of Power Plant Parkway.
When police initiated the traffic stop, the vehicle drove away, leading police on a short chase.
The suspect driver, a 49-year-old man lost control of the vehicle and hit another vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old woman.
The man and woman were both taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay. Their injuries are non-life-threatening.
Police said the man's charges are still pending at this time.
Officials closed both directions of Power Plant Parkway, between Briarfield Road and Queen Street.
Anywho who has information that could help in the investigation is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.