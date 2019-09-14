HAMPTON, Va. —

An overnight shooting left a man seriously hurt in Hampton on Saturday.

Hampton police received the call after 2 a.m. of a shooting in the 1600 block of West Pembroke Avenue.

Officers found a 29-year-old man hit by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

In its investigation, police said the man was driving through a parking lot when he was hit by gunfire.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727- 6111 or the Crime Line at 1- 888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

