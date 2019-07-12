HAMPTON, Va. —

Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt overnight.

The shooting happened after midnight Saturday in the 1200 block of Maxwell Drive.

Officers found a 48-year-old man shot. He was taken to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

Police said the man was walking when he was hit by gunfire.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip at P3Tips.com.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.