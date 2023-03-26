Man seriously hurt in shooting on Sacramento Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A man is seriously hurt after a shooting on Sacramento Drive in Hampton.
According to Hampton Police, someone called emergency dispatchers Saturday around 5:25 to report a shooting on Sacramento Drive.
When officers arrived, they found an injured man inside of a residence. Medics took the victim to a local hospital for treatment.
A preliminary investigation reveals someone shot the man outside, and he ran to a nearby residence to seek help.
According to police, this appears to be an isolated incident and detectives are investigating the motive and circumstances for the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.