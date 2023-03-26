Man seriously hurt in shooting on Sacramento Drive in Hampton

The shooting happened Saturday around 5:25 p.m.

HAMPTON, Va. — A man is seriously hurt after a shooting on Sacramento Drive in Hampton.

According to Hampton Police, someone called emergency dispatchers Saturday around 5:25 to report a shooting on Sacramento Drive.

When officers arrived, they found an injured man inside of a residence. Medics took the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation reveals someone shot the man outside, and he ran to a nearby residence to seek help.

According to police, this appears to be an isolated incident and detectives are investigating the motive and circumstances for the shooting.