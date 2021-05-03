Man shot and killed in Hampton overnight

Officers found a 39-year-old man who had been hit by gunfire. He died at the scene, police said.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division said a man succumbed to his injuries after being shot early Monday morning.

It was around 12:24 a.m. when Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting that just occurred in the 600 block of Aberdeen Road.

Officers found a 39-year-old man who had been hit by gunfire. He died at the scene, police said.

Police said the man was shot while walking in a parking lot. The man's name will be withheld until relatives have been notified.

The motive and circumstances remain under investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.