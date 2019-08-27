HAMPTON, Va. — A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot in Hampton on Tuesday morning.

Police dispatch confirms the shooting happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. in the area of the 300 block of East Mercury Boulevard.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was shot elsewhere and ran into a 7-Eleven for help. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.