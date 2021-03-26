Man shot, hurt while driving along Magruder Boulevard in Hampton

Police believe the man was driving in the 2700 block of Magruder Boulevard when he was shot by an unknown person.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt Friday.

The call of a walk-in shooting victim at a hospital came in around 12:42 a.m.

Officers found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police believe the victim was driving in the 2700 block of Magruder Boulevard when he was shot by someone.

The motive and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation. Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.