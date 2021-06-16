Man shot in parking lot of West Queen Street in Hampton overnight

The 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating an overnight shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

It was called in around 12:23 a.m. Wednesday. Officers were called to a shooting in the 1300 block of West Queen Street. That's near Pembroke Avenue and Settlers Landing Road.

Officers found a 34-year-old man who had been hit by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police said the man was standing in a parking lot when he was hit by gunfire.

The incident is still under investigation. The victim is not very cooperative at this time, police said.