Man shot in parking lot of West Queen Street in Hampton overnight

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating an overnight shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
It was called in around 12:23 a.m. Wednesday. Officers were called to a shooting in the 1300 block of West Queen Street. That's near Pembroke Avenue and Settlers Landing Road.
Officers found a 34-year-old man who had been hit by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Police said the man was standing in a parking lot when he was hit by gunfire.
The incident is still under investigation. The victim is not very cooperative at this time, police said.
