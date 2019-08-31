HAMPTON, Va. — Police have identified two suspects believed to have been involved in a deadly shooting in Hampton.

Initially, emergency dispatchers received a call about gunfire around 4:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Spruce Street on August 31.

When police got there, they found 19-year-old Keith Berkley suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Two men, 27-year-old Mark Edward Wilson II, and 27-year-old Jamar Shaheem Brown, are each wanted for one count of murder, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and shooting in public.

Jamar Shaheem Brown (Left) and Mark Edward Wilson II (Right)

Hampton Police Division

Both men are still on the loose. If you have any information about their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.