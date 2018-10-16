HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect(s) involved in a shooting Monday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Kecoughtan Road. On the scene, police found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Officers on scene in the 2100 block of Kecoughtan Rd for a shooting that has occurred. One adult male transported with life threatening injuries. Press release to follow. — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) October 16, 2018

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, and police have not released any suspect information at this time.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

