Man shot while walking in Hampton overnight

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police is investigating a shooting that left one man hurt overnight.
Around 12:25 a.m. Monday, a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound walked into a hospital.
The man's injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Police said the man was walking in the 1700 block of West Pembroke Avenue when he was shot by an unknown person.
If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.