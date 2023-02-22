Master your skills at the Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Are you ready to dive into the world of quilting or are you already an enthusiast?
If so, the Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival in Hampton is the perfect way to spend your day.
From February 23 through February 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Hampton Roads Convention Center, you can explore the world of textiles and more.
There will be workshops and lectures from award-winning, renowned quilters, as well as a quilt competition and over 500 pieces to admire around the center.
General admission tickets are $17 if you haven't pre-registered, and $15 on the last day of the festival.
Children under the age of 16 who are accompanied by an adult have free admission.