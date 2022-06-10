Red Cross helps 4 adults, 5 children after Hampton apartment fire

According to the Hampton Fire Division, the four adults and five children living in the apartment got out safely.

The Red Cross is helping 9 people after a fire at a Hampton apartment Friday evening.

According to a tweet from the Hampton Fire Divison, firefighters responded to the apartment in the 2900 block of W. Mercury Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m.

Crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the second story of an apartment building.

The four adults and five children living in the apartment got out safely, officials said. The Red Cross will be assisting them.