HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — On October 20, Mill Point Park will go to the dogs for Barktoberfest, a dog walk and festival event that benefits the Peninsula SPCA.

The festival will help raise money for the adoption-guarantee, meaning no-kill, shelter. You can bring your own four-legged furry friend to show your support.

Peninsula SPCA's Barktoberfest os scheduled for Saturday, October 20.

Peninsula SPCA

Lost Soul Society will play live music while different vendors and local animal groups are available for guests.

The showcase event of the festival is the dog walk that takes participants along the downtown Hampton waterfront. Participants can also enjoy the Bow-Wow Beer Garden with local breweries including Sly Clyde Ciderworks, Bull Island Brewing Company, The Vanguard Brewpub and Distillery, The Oozlefinch Craft Brewery, and the St. George Brewing Co. Visitors will be able to sample Dog Star Vodka from Blu Sky Distillery.

Guests are encouraged to dress up with the pets and people costume contests.

The festival will include other events like the Dog Cake Walk, Bobbing for Tennis Balls, Demonstrations, and Dog Yoga.

People interested in attending are encouraged to register early for a souvenir glass and t-shirt. For more information, click here.

