Details are limited at this time on what she could be wearing or who she could be with.

HAMPTON, Va. — The AWARE Foundation is asking for the public to help locate a teenage girl who was last seen over a week ago.

According to a news release, D'Anna Greene, 16, was last seen in Hampton on April 29, 2022.

Details are limited at this time on what she could be wearing or who she could be with.