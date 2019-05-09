HAMPTON, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a Hampton man who has not been seen since August 25, 2019.

32-year-old Theodoric Elton Hunter Senior did not show up for his job on that date, and he has not made any contact with his family, friends, or employer. Hampton Police said that all efforts to find Hunter have been unsuccessful.

Hunter was last known to have been driving a 2019 black Nissan Altima with Virginia tags UYY-5688.

If you have seen or know of Theodoric Hunter's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.