Hampton Police need help finding missing, endangered woman

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police are asking for the public's help to find a woman who has been missing for a week.
18-year-old Ayannah Phillips was reported missing on November 25. She was last seen at her home in the 1500 block of Briarfield Road.
Police say Phillips has a medical condition and is considered endangered.
Phillips stands at about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 75 pounds. She has brown hair and blue/green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word "LOVE" written in silver letters, and black sweatpants with a flower on them. She has braces on her upper teeth.
If you've seen Ayannah Phillips or have any information that can help police, you're asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111.