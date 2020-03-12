Hampton Police need help finding missing, endangered woman

18-year-old Ayannah Phillips was reported missing on November 25. She was last seen at her home in the 1500 block of Briarfield Road.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police are asking for the public's help to find a woman who has been missing for a week.

Police say Phillips has a medical condition and is considered endangered.

Phillips stands at about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 75 pounds. She has brown hair and blue/green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word "LOVE" written in silver letters, and black sweatpants with a flower on them. She has braces on her upper teeth.