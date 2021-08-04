Man with medical condition missing from Hampton home

Rico Skipwith is 6 feet tall, 230 pounds and he has brown hair and brown eyes. If you've seen him, or know where he might be, please call 757–727–6111.

HAMPTON, Va. — A 36-year-old man is missing from Hampton, and a release from the police division said investigators think he might be in danger.

Rico Skipwith was last seen on Sunday, August 1. Hampton Police said he was last seen at his house, near Bland Street and Quinn Street.

Police said he has a medical condition that puts him at risk.

Skipwith is 6 feet tall, 230 pounds and he has brown hair and brown eyes.

When he went missing, he was wearing a blue shirt with a white Nike check symbol, black shorts, and red shoes.