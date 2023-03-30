UPDATE: Missing Hampton woman found safe

85-year-old Valeria Wrenn was last seen Thursday morning around 9 a.m. in the first block of Hunt Club Boulevard.

HAMPTON, Va. — UPDATE: Hampton Police said Valeria Wrenn has been found and is safe. Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word about her disappearance!

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police need help finding a missing elderly woman in Hampton.

Valeria Wrenn, 85, was last seen Thursday around 9 a.m. in the first block of Hunt Club Boulevard.

Wrenn was last seen wearing a black coat, red shirt, purple skirt, and using a burgundy walker.