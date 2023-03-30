UPDATE: Missing Hampton woman found safe

HAMPTON, Va. — UPDATE: Hampton Police said Valeria Wrenn has been found and is safe. Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word about her disappearance!
ORIGINAL STORY:
Police need help finding a missing elderly woman in Hampton.
Valeria Wrenn, 85, was last seen Thursday around 9 a.m. in the first block of Hunt Club Boulevard.
Wrenn was last seen wearing a black coat, red shirt, purple skirt, and using a burgundy walker.
Police said Wrenn suffers from dementia and requires medication. If you've seen her or know where she is, please call investigators at 757-727-6111.