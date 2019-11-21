HAMPTON, Va. — “I waited for six hours while she laid on the ground because someone didn't have the courage to stop,” Hiegl said. “She was the nicest person you would ever meet.”

Alicia Hiegl said her daughter Kayla was everybody's best friend.

Hiegl said the last few weeks have been hard, especially with the holidays around the corner.

Kayla was her only child. Someone left her to die on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton last month. Police still haven't found the driver who hit her.

“She was just a very special person and she's not with us anymore,” Hiegl said.

Officers released information about the car they believe hit Kayla, a 2010 red Ford Fusion. Hiegl's urging the community to help her find her daughter's killer.

“If you saw something have the courage to come forward,” Hiegl said.

She also wants people to speak up if they have any information about the death of 15-year-old Liz Mary Caba. She died after a white utility style van hit her and her mother in Hampton a couple of weeks after Kayla died.

“Let’s look for this car and the van that hit Liz Marie,” Hiegl said. “The holidays are coming, and I want justice for both of these young ladies.”

Alicia said her daughter would always text her at the perfect time. Now there are no more texts. But she'll always remember the last conversation she had with her daughter.

“Kayla made your day perfect and the last thing she said was keep your head up and I love you, and I said I love you,” Hiegl said.

The red Ford Fusion should have front end damage on the passenger side. The passenger side headlight is also broken. It also had a black rim, likely from a spare tire or it was missing a hubcap.

On October 25, 15-year-old Liz Mary Caba was walking to church with her mother near Whealton Road and Todds Lane. Police said a white utility style van hit them. The van didn't have side windows or a ladder rack. It did have front end tags.

If you know anything about either of the cases, call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

