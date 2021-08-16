19-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on Michaels Woods Drive

Police said the teen lost control and hit a parked vehicle.

HAMPTON, Va. — A 19-year-old man was killed Monday night after he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a parked vehicle.

Police said they got a call around 6:45 p.m. for a motorcycle accident in the first block of Michaels Woods Drive.

When officers arrived, they found Xavier Smith-Hughes, 19, laying in the grass. Hampton medics pronounced him dead on the scene.

According to officials, no one else was injured or involved in the crash.