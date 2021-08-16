x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hampton

19-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on Michaels Woods Drive

Police said the teen lost control and hit a parked vehicle.
Credit: Hampton Police Division
The Hampton Police cruiser was hit twice by gunfire early this morning. They are now searching for the culprits in the shooting police believe was intentional.

HAMPTON, Va. — A 19-year-old man was killed Monday night after he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a parked vehicle. 

Police said they got a call around 6:45 p.m. for a motorcycle accident in the first block of Michaels Woods Drive. 

When officers arrived, they found Xavier Smith-Hughes, 19, laying in the grass. Hampton medics pronounced him dead on the scene. 

According to officials, no one else was injured or involved in the crash. 

Hampton Police Division's Accident Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate the crash. 