19-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on Michaels Woods Drive

HAMPTON, Va. — A 19-year-old man was killed Monday night after he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a parked vehicle.
Police said they got a call around 6:45 p.m. for a motorcycle accident in the first block of Michaels Woods Drive.
When officers arrived, they found Xavier Smith-Hughes, 19, laying in the grass. Hampton medics pronounced him dead on the scene.
According to officials, no one else was injured or involved in the crash.
Hampton Police Division's Accident Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate the crash.