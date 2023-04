The scouts received badges that went to space on NASA's Artemis I, which launched in November 2022 and returned to Earth 25 days later.

HAMPTON, Va. — Two local Girl Scouts were among those honored at NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton on Wednesday after winning an essay contest entitled "Girl Scouts to the Moon and Back."

The scouts received badges that went to space on NASA's Artemis I, which launched in November 2022 and returned to Earth 25 days later.