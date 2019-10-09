HAMPTON, Va. — NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton will soon be under new leadership.

The agency announced Clayton Turner be the new director. He's replacing David Bowles, who was recently appointed executive director of the newly established Virginia Institute for Spaceflight and Autonomy.

Turner has been with NASA since the 1990s and has served as the Center's deputy director since 2015. He will assume the director's position on September 30.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.